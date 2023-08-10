Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say

A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital before she died at the beginning of the month. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Grace White
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – The family of a 16-year-old cheerleader who suffered a cardiac arrest while at cheer camp is in mourning after the teen died from her condition.

Callie Marie Mitchell’s parents, Scott and Michelle Donahue, said their daughter always wanted to be a friend to everyone.

Michelle Donahue said Mitchell left for camp at the beginning of the week in late July. She was later called by the cheer coach from the camp the group was attending at Texas A&M.

“She said, ‘Hey, does Callie have a problem waking up in the morning?’ and I said, ‘No, never,’” Michelle Donahue said.

Mitchell’s parents quickly traveled to the location where they learned that the same coach had performed CPR on Mitchell before the teen was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Mitchell then died on Aug. 1.

“She was like sunshine,” Michelle Donahue said.

Scott Donahue said the cardiac arrest was most likely caused by long QT syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the electrical system that controls your heart.

Mitchell’s parents said they have been inspired by her faith, and the 16-year-old had even taken a stand for what she believed in with an Instagram post which read “His plan over mine.”

“More than anything she would want them to have faith in God and know that they are redeemed,” Michelle Donahue said.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Samuel Miller Jr.
51-year-old suspect arrested in Aiken attempted murder
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
Juries in Richmond County returned guilty verdicts in two separate cases this week.
Juries return 2 guilty verdicts in Richmond County
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again

Latest News

United States' Phil Mickelson plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second day of the...
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
4th suspect charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter,...
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
Merriwether Middle School
Edgefield County to start new survey program for students