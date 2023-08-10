SC State welcomes class of 2027

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The excitement in the air was present on many incoming freshmen as they entered South Carolina State University.

More than 1,600 incoming freshman and transfer students traveled from thirty-six states to start their college experience.

This is the largest class of freshman and transfer students that the university has had in over 18 years.

With the campus filled with many smiles and excitement, many freshmen expressed their plans for what they would gain during their time at South Carolina State University

“I’m really just looking forward to being around people that look like me. I’ve been hearing a lot of great things about SC State. Ever since I came, even when I was a junior when they visited me, I said this school is awesome,” incoming freshman Devontras Castleberry said.

With the freshman class, SC State has experienced a major increase in the student population in the last four years.

In 2019, the freshman class had 371 enrolled students.

Fast forward to 2022 with the freshman class welcoming 1,100 enrolled students to the campus.

President Alexander Conyers, who’s entering his third year at SC State explains the impact of growth that the university is currently experiencing.

“We know that South Carolina is a relatively small state with many universities including eight HBCUs. So we’ve expanded our marketplace and we’re penetrating markets that we haven’t been before. I’ve told my marketing team is I want to go into states without HBCUs and tell those students who want to attend an HBCU that SC State is the HBCU for them,” said President Conyers.

Conyers is also excited for the class of 2027.

He added that the new camera system that added 700 cameras across the campus was installed last year to be a big help to the university throughout the semester.

