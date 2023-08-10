Submit Photos/Videos
SC Dept. of Revenue offering guides to help teachers teach taxes

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new guide for teachers is designed to help middle and high school students learn about state taxes.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue’s Teacher’s Guide to SC Individual Income Tax has lesson plans, quizzes and links to videos from the agency.

“We are proud to present the new Teacher’s Guide for Individual Income Tax,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “This wonderful resource for teachers helps to educate today’s students in learning the basics of South Carolina’s Individual Income Tax, so they better understand their tax responsibilities.”

The guide is free for teachers and helps students learn the basics of filing a state income tax.

The agency says teachers using the guide can meet certain classroom educational goals.

Lessons in the guide cover how withholding works, tax deductions and credits, and tax liability.

Teachers can request a guide by emailing taxpayered@dor.sc.gov.

