Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall

Officials say they were told several juveniles were popping balloons both inside and outside of the parking garage area.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police confirm no shots were fired at the Haywood Mall on Saturday after an incident that caused panic among shoppers.

Dispatchers received a call reporting shots were fired at 6:11 p.m., but after an investigation police said the incident was the result of two teens popping balloons inside the mall.

Teens popping balloons at Haywood Mall sent crowds running over the weekend.

When officers got on scene, they saw a large number of people running from the mall. Since the source of the sound had not yet been determined, police called for backup and the mall was evacuated. Law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel all responded.

All stores were temporarily closed. Officers said the incident caused “significant disruption” in the community.

Police were able to determine through eyewitness accounts and video footage that the sound people believed to be gunshots was caused by a 13-year-old and 15-year-old stomping on balloons. The teens were recording video during the incident. Police released the footage on Thursday.

Greenville Police confirm no shots were fired at the Haywood Mall on Saturday after an incident that caused panic among shoppers.

The two teenagers are charged with breach of peace, high and aggravated.

“Their actions, though seemingly harmless, caused a significant disruption in the community,” a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said in a statement. “Such a serious lapse in judgment not only jeopardizes public safety but also places unnecessary strain on valuable emergency resources.”

Officers said misinformation is still being spread about the incident.

“We would like to emphasize that these claims are entirely baseless, and we assure the public that no shots were discharged during this incident,” the spokesperson wrote.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

