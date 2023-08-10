One-Tank Trips: Take a roller-coaster ride down a mountain

HELEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Georgia, there’s a roller-coaster that goes down a mountain, powered by gravity.

And you can get there and back home with just one tank of gas.

The coaster is in north Georgia, about three hours away.

The good news is: If your idea of fun is a slower ride, you can always just hit the brakes and take it easy.

Or you can choose to speed down as fast as possible.

It’s all up to you.

Cooper Reed was there with her dad, Travis.

“We just decided to come to Helen before the kids go back to school for the week,” he said.

He was excited but Cooper wasn’t sure about it.

“We’re hoping it’s gonna make us pass out,” he said.

Cooper exclaimed: “What do you mean?”

He said he wasn’t going to use the brake.

As News 12′s Will Volk started his journey up the mountain, he thought: That sounds good – no brake, full speed.

The turns became super-fast, but he committed to not braking until the end.

He said it felt like he was entering a new dimension.

But he made it in one piece.

Travis and Cooper Reed did, too.

“Was it fun? Uhhhhhh, it was OK. … Hahaha, come on, now!” Cooper said.

If you go

The Georgia Mountain Coaster is at 8409 S. Main St. in Helen. It’s open starting at 10 a.m. daily, and closes at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The first ride is $17 per adult, $14 per child 7-12 years old, $10 per child 3-6 years old. Tickets for a second ride that day are half-off.

