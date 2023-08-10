Submit Photos/Videos
New details on murder case of Aiken County mom

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Aiken mother of 4 is still waiting for investigators to find her body, a year after she disappeared.

We first told you Krystal Anderson went missing back in August of last year.

Her boyfriend, Tony Berry, was charged with her murder in December.

Tony’s son Darius was also charged in her death with accessory murder after the fact in Aiken County.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Our Hallie Turner speaks with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office about the case. Check here at WRDW.com or watch on air at 6 p.m.

Investigators say the two of them burned a car that was part of evidence in the woods in Newberry County.

Last year Darius gave a statement to investigators which placed him in Newberry County.

New reports from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office say Darius picked his father up from a Loves Truck Stop just miles away from where Tony’s car was set on fire on Saint Phillips Church Road.

Felony accessory charges for Darius didn’t stick in Aiken County and he was released because it was out of Aiken’s jurisdiction.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

But as of Monday morning, investigators in Newberry County didn’t know Darius was free until News 12 gave them a call.

“Matter of fact, we thought he was still in jail and or still out on that bond. Right now, we have an active warrant on him for the kind of conspiracy accessory after the fact of a felony with arson. And, you know, once we take him into custody, he’ll be housed here at Newberry County Detention Center,” said Major Robert Dennis with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Darius has until tonight to turn himself in. If he does, the sheriff’s office will ask the judge to deny bond.

Earlier this week, News 12 talked with Anderson’s family. They say they feel Tony nor his son cooperated with the investigation.

MORE | Grovetown man accused in $1M computer-sales scam

It all hinges on DNA testing. In the past few months, investigators swabbed Anderson’s sister, Shadira Smother, and their mother for DNA, to hopefully help identify Anderson’s remains if they’re found.

But even with testing and Tony Berry behind bars facing a murder charge, the family says the pain runs even deeper.

“People get whatever sentencing they get. It still doesn’t make the pain go away. To me, there’s no complete justice. It’s never going to bring back Krystal,” said Smother.

On August 20, the family will be hosting a balloon release and candlelight vigil in Columbia, S.C. in Anderson’s honor. News 12 plans to be there.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

