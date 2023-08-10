Laney football’s high-powered offense returns for 2023 season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the countdown to kickoff continues, we’re just nine days away from the start of high school football season.

One team that turned some heads last year was the Laney High School Wildcats.

The Wildcats went 8-3, with a playoff berth in 2022. Their high powered offense gave their opponents nightmares with their ability to make explosive plays.

Luckily for Laney, the majority of their offense is back for another run this year. Even though the Wildcats did lose a couple of big guys along the offensive line, the team still believes they have what it takes to keep lighting up the scoreboard.

“We’ve just got to get back learning the plays again, executing the plays, but right now we’re kind of confident because most of us know what we’re doing,” said Chance Bush, senior lineman.

Carl Holmes, senior wide receiver and running back, said: “They see that we done got smaller, so they probably think we’re not going to be as physical, but the guys that we’ve got now, they’re small and physical, and they’re faster. So, I feel like it’s really not going to be a difference from how we performed last year.”

The Laney offense should be a lot of fun to watch again this year, especially with Holmes heading into his senior season.

When asked the recent success of his program, Head Coach Ronnie Baker says he’s most proud of the foundation they’re building to make sure his players will good lives off the field and have a positive impact on their community.

“It’s about football. We’re about winning football games, but the program is about developing young men to not only good students, but good fathers, good young men in the community, and the way that things are going in our community, That’s all we can ask for. I’d rather for them guys to be here in the locker room or out here on the field, than in those streets doing God knows what,” said Baker.

On Friday, the Wildcats will be at home for a scrimmage against Southwest Macon, before kicking off the season on the road at Strom Thurmond., on August 18.

