Grovetown man accused in $1M computer-sales scam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man is accused in a scheme to sell expensive technology to more than 30 customers who never received their orders.

Steven Drawdy, 39, of Grovetown, was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of wire fraud, according to prosecutors. Conviction can bring up to 20 years in prison, along with financial penalties and restitution, and up to three years of supervised release upon completion of any prison term.

WERE YOU A VICTIM?

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer A. Stanley.

Prosecutors allege that from about August 2021 through April 2022, Drawdy participated in an online cryptocurrency discussion forum, and got about $1 million from at least 30 victims who believed they were paying him to provide them with cryptocurrency “mining” computers.

Prosecutors say that after receiving payment in cryptocurrency for the orders, Drawdy would eventually stop communicating with the customers. In some cases, he would offer a partial refund but would require the customer to pay a fee – and then would provide neither the refund nor the computer.

“Even though this alleged scheme involves complicated computer technology, at its core this is still just a case of taking money for goods that weren’t provided,” U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will work to protect consumers from schemes designed to steal their money.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.