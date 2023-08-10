Edgefield County to start new survey program for students

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County Schools are starting a new survey for students that is consistent throughout the whole district.

“It gives us the ability to meet their needs, to know exactly what our kids need,” said Meagan Maness, school counselor.

It’s an effort to help improve students learning and get ahead of issues before they happen.

Fran Altringer, Strom Thurman High School Principle, said: “Teenagers are teenagers, and so the ability to give them the skills that they need to be successful in the classroom, to be successful with the students sit next to them to be successful in the cafeteria.”

And if they do take the survey, the school says it’ll be put to good use.

Elesha Ellison, Director of Counseling Services, said: “So we’ll first be building out a curriculum K through 12 using that data, but then it will also allow counselors to drill down and figure out, hey, I’ve got this group of 10 kids that really needs support in this area, let me pull them in a small group and work on that with them. It will allow principles to be able to see school-wide, we need to do some stuff on decision making or school-wide, we need to talk about how you resolve conflicts with others.”

The goal is that this will help students be more prepared for the real world.

Debbie Courtney, principal of Jet Middle School, said: “Employers are constantly stating, ‘I can’t keep an employee or I can’t get the employee to come to work on time’, or they don’t know how to collaborate with each other. And so that’s what we’re teaching.”

It can also help solve some issues from the pandemic.

Ellison said: “And during that time, they’ve lost some of those skills that we need, some of them never had an opportunity to build those skills, because they weren’t in a classroom with other students.”

The survey will be taken twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring.

