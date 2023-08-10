Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of showers and storms will be moving into the region early Thursday bringing a low severe risk to the CSRA. Main concern with storms is damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

Low severe risk Thursday - mainly in the morning through midday - as a line of storms move west to east through the region. If we see rain early Thursday - rain chances look to remain low in the afternoon - but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 103-105°. It will be breezier Thursday with winds out of the west between 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph.

Another wave of showers and storms will roll through the region Friday - possibly early in the day. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during the day, but the severe threat looks lower than Thursday’s risk. Hot highs again Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s and feels like temperatures over 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hot highs stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 103-106°. A few isolated storms look possible both afternoons this weekend - but not a washout. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend - rain risk looks fairly low for most spots in the CSRA.

Better opportunity for a few storms early next week. It will stay seasonably hot and humid next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. Keep it here for updates.

