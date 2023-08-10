Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying mostly dry this evening into early tonight. A wave of showers and storms will be possible late tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 70s overnight.

Another wave of showers and storms will roll through the region Friday - possibly early and late in the day. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during the day - mainly for strong winds and large hail. Highs Friday will be near 90 and feels like temperatures around 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hot highs stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 105-109°. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend - rain risk looks fairly low for most spots in the CSRA.

Better opportunity for a few storms early next week. It will stay seasonably hot and humid next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. Keep it here for updates.

