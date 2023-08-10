Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County commissioners talk sheriff’s office funding, erased arrest

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Commissioners released a statement about the recent controversies around the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, we showed you how Waynesboro police arrested two men on felony charges connected to the same felony incident in the county.

“We will allow those two to reach a resolution to any issues of dispute. We simply maintain that we support reasonable consistency in how everyone is treated when arrested,” said commissioners in the release.

MORE | Augustans come together to help fire-devastated Hawaii

Also within the release, commissioners comment on the issues surrounding the yearly budget with Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Williams receives more money per citizen to carry out his duties than any other sheriff’s office close to a county our size. If other sheriffs can keep the peace and enforce the law with far less funds, surely our sheriff can do the same with far more funds,” said the release. “The County Commission has nearly doubled Sheriff Williams’ budget since he took over from Sheriff Coursey. Unfortunately, though, Sheriff Williams has gone over his budget almost every year he has been in office, and this year is on track to be a million dollars overbudget.”

Commissioners also touched on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation case involving training records with the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. The GBI has given the case to district attorney Jared Williams.

Commissioners say they “will await his response.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Samuel Miller Jr.
51-year-old suspect arrested in Aiken attempted murder
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
Juries in Richmond County returned guilty verdicts in two separate cases this week.
Juries return 2 guilty verdicts in Richmond County
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again

Latest News

A new guide for teachers is designed to help middle and high school students learn about state...
SC Dept. of Revenue offering guides to help teachers teach taxes
According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies removed the handcuffs from...
Aiken man dies after Lexington County stun gun incident
Maui wildfire
Augustans come together to help fire-devastated Hawaii
Krystal Anderson
New details on murder case of Aiken County mom