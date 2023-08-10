Burke County commissioners talk sheriff’s office funding, erased arrest

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Commissioners released a statement about the recent controversies around the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, we showed you how Waynesboro police arrested two men on felony charges connected to the same felony incident in the county.

“We will allow those two to reach a resolution to any issues of dispute. We simply maintain that we support reasonable consistency in how everyone is treated when arrested,” said commissioners in the release.

Also within the release, commissioners comment on the issues surrounding the yearly budget with Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Williams receives more money per citizen to carry out his duties than any other sheriff’s office close to a county our size. If other sheriffs can keep the peace and enforce the law with far less funds, surely our sheriff can do the same with far more funds,” said the release. “The County Commission has nearly doubled Sheriff Williams’ budget since he took over from Sheriff Coursey. Unfortunately, though, Sheriff Williams has gone over his budget almost every year he has been in office, and this year is on track to be a million dollars overbudget.”

Commissioners also touched on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation case involving training records with the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. The GBI has given the case to district attorney Jared Williams.

Commissioners say they “will await his response.”

