52-year-old orangutan euthanized at Zoo Atlanta

Biji, an orangutan at Zoo Atlanta
Biji, an orangutan at Zoo Atlanta(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “founding member” of Zoo Atlanta’s orangutan population was euthanized on Thursday, according to the zoo.

Zoo Atlanta said it was “deeply saddened” to share the news of 52-year-old Biji’s death. Orangutans typically live around 30 years.

Biji had been treated for kidney disease for the past nine years.

The Zoo said a positive reinforcement training program allowed Biji to participate in voluntary blood draws that helped zoo staff more easily manage kidney disease. Vice President of Animal Health Sam Rivera said, “Biji’s early diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of kidney disease greatly increased our knowledge of this condition in orangutans, and what we learned has helped other orangutans in human care throughout the country.”

Biji was part of one of the largest orangutan populations in a North American zoo. Zoo Atlanta has nine orangutans. She first arrived at the zoo in 1988.

The University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine will perform Biji’s necropsy.

Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD said, “Biji has been an inspiration to decades of Zoo visitors, and it has been our privilege and honor to have served as her home for more than 30 years. She has helped all of us, and our visitors, better understand the incredible nature of these amazing apes.”

