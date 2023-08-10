$200,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you bought a lottery ticket in Aiken County, you could be owed some money.

Lottery officials said a $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the 3 Way Food Mart #5 at 755 Silver Bluff Road for Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Officials say the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, meaning the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

