2 women accused of forcing 7-year-old to ingest THC arrested in Floyd County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Georgia women accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC have been arrested in Rome, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the affidavit obtained by Atlanta News First, Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker reportedly gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and allegedly made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home on Tency Lane. Investigators with the sheriff’s office stated that the girl told them she did not want to do it and didn’t like the way it made her feel, adding that she felt like her throat was closing up.

The report goes on to say that the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Floyd County police arrested and charged Price and Rinker on Tuesday for cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container in connection to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine at the home.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.