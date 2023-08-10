Submit Photos/Videos
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hospitalized after Orangeburg County vehicle crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SANTEE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle collision has killed one pedestrian and sent another to the hospital early Thursday morning in Orangeburg County, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms around 4:35 a.m. on U.S. 301 at Hollis Road 1 mile south of Santee, a driver hit two pedestrians who were crossing the street.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla was driving south when he hit the victims officials say.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, according to authorities.

