Wealth Wednesday: College education costs planning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-year college education costs anywhere from 100 thousand dollars for in state public institutions to well over 200 thousand dollars for a private college, according to the education data initiative.

There are several alternative ways to pay for college beyond student loans — but they require a bit of planning.

Private wealth advisor Will Rogers to talk about saving for your child’s education.

To learn more financial tips, go to Roger’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.