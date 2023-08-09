Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wealth Wednesday: College education costs planning

By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-year college education costs anywhere from 100 thousand dollars for in state public institutions to well over 200 thousand dollars for a private college, according to the education data initiative.

There are several alternative ways to pay for college beyond student loans — but they require a bit of planning.

Private wealth advisor Will Rogers to talk about saving for your child’s education.

To learn more financial tips, go to Roger’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pernell Lee Jr.
Victim ID’d, suspect arrested after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
Javion Thomas
20-year-old arrested in armed robbery of gas station

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Kemp says he wants to limit lawsuits, big legal judgments
Samuel Miller Jr.
51-year-old suspect arrested in Aiken attempted murder
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 9