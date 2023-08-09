SWAT officers respond to barricaded person in Denmark

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State SWAT officers converged on Denmark when a person barricaded themselves.

No one was hurt in the incident Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The agency said its SWAT assistance was requested by the Denmark Police Department.

By 3:45 p.m., the barricaded person had been taken into custody, according to authorities.

