SWAT officers respond to barricaded person in Denmark

crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State SWAT officers converged on Denmark when a person barricaded themselves.

No one was hurt in the incident Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

MORE | 51-year-old suspect arrested in Aiken attempted murder

The agency said its SWAT assistance was requested by the Denmark Police Department.

By 3:45 p.m., the barricaded person had been taken into custody, according to authorities.

