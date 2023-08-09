Suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting death

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week in Bamberg County, according to authorities.

James McCreary, 48, of Denmark, was fatally shot around 4 p.m. Monday on Cardinal Road in Denmark, according to the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday that Kurtino Damon Weathersbee, 40, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder, possession of a weapon used during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon of a violent crime.

Weathersbee used a 9 mm handgun, shooting the victim multiple times before seeing the scene, according to authorities.

Kurtino Damon Weathersbee (Contributed)

Witnesses provided information that helped law enforcement officers identify Weathersbee as the suspect, and he was apprehended, according to authorities.

Weathersbee was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

