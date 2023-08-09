Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting death

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week in Bamberg County, according to authorities.

James McCreary, 48, of Denmark, was fatally shot around 4 p.m. Monday on Cardinal Road in Denmark, according to the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE | SWAT officers respond to barricaded person in Denmark

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday that Kurtino Damon Weathersbee, 40, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder, possession of a weapon used during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon of a violent crime.

Weathersbee used a 9 mm handgun, shooting the victim multiple times before seeing the scene, according to authorities.

Kurtino Damon Weathersbee
Kurtino Damon Weathersbee(Contributed)

Witnesses provided information that helped law enforcement officers identify Weathersbee as the suspect, and he was apprehended, according to authorities.

Weathersbee was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pernell Lee Jr.
Victim ID’d, suspect arrested after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again

Latest News

Juries in Richmond County returned guilty verdicts in two separate cases this week.
Juries return 2 guilty verdicts in Richmond County
Heritage Academy rolls out red carpet for students’ first day
Lumber surfing dog serves as therapy dog with other furry friends
Heritage Academy rolls out the red carpet
Heritage Academy rolls out red carpet for students’ first day