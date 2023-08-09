Students share frustrations on AU dorm housing issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Augusta University students are speaking out over concerns about alternative housing since Oak Hall is being renovated after some flood damage.

Students were supposed to move in on August 10, but just a few days ago Augusta University moved that date to August 19, after class has already started.

We reached out to students to get their perspective on the situation and while they weren’t willing to interview, they gave us statements to sum up how they feel.

“There is a lack of transparency between the school and the students making the introduction to college more difficult than it needed to be,” said one student.

Another student said: “After I received my email about what my housing arrangements were, which was a hotel, I did not feel safe or comfortable about that being the second option they chose. The morning after the email I talked to the school and they said that there was nothing they could do, but also didn’t have any solutions to my concerns. Therefore, I have decided not to attend Augusta University.”

Augusta University says they are still working to make sure students are able to enjoy their first-semester experience.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory.

Students were in the same situation a year ago , but back then, mold grew at both Oak Hall and neighboring Elm Hall.

Those issues only impacted 30 students, delaying their move-in on campus by just a few days.

Then in March and April, a broken water pipe caused problems for six students .

Officials say additional areas of water damage were identified during the renovation process. Officials say the delay will ensure the residence hall meets the university’s expectations for the health, safety, and campus life experience.

So now 400 students will spend their entire fall semester in off-campus housing.

The university says it’s working “diligently to secure alternate housing arrangements for our incoming students who have been affected by this delay.”

The school says it wants to make their first-semester experience “as similar as possible to living on campus.”

