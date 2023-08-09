Osbon and Milner enter runoff for city of Aiken mayoral election

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Incumbent Rick Osbon and Teddy Milner are in a runoff for the city of Aiken in the mayoral election.

If elected, this will Osbon’s third term as mayor.

A debate will be held on August 22.

Polls were open in Aiken County for the mayoral election.

Tuesday was the last day where you can make your voice heard to decide the next mayor.

Out of the two candidates whoever wins will run unopposed on the November ballot.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Voting wasn’t an easy process Tuesday. Many were turned around because they went to the wrong polling precinct. Since this election is a municipal election, the Aiken Republican Party has to pay for the election out of pocket.

To reduce costs, the party enlisted the help of the Aiken election commission.

Vice Chair of the Aiken Republican Party, Jim Oremus, said that there are typically around 24 precincts in the city of Aiken. This year they consolidated it to 10.

As of noon on Tuesday the party saw more than 2,000 voters between early voting and election day.

“I think in the last, but in the last election, we only had 1,800 total. I don’t I’m not 100% sure that’s the right number. But it was it was a very, very low number,” said Debbie Epling, chairman of the Aiken County Republican Party.

Earlier, we sat down with all three candidates about their goals if they are to win. When asked about their plans, they said:

Milner: “Keep it a wonderful unique small town.”

Osbon: “We’re dealing with and trying to solve some long-term traffic issues in the city of Aiken.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.