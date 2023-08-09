Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Osbon and Milner enter runoff for city of Aiken mayoral election

Teddy Milner and Rick Osbon
Teddy Milner and Rick Osbon(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin and Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Incumbent Rick Osbon and Teddy Milner are in a runoff for the city of Aiken in the mayoral election.

If elected, this will Osbon’s third term as mayor.

A debate will be held on August 22.

Polls were open in Aiken County for the mayoral election.

Tuesday was the last day where you can make your voice heard to decide the next mayor.

Out of the two candidates whoever wins will run unopposed on the November ballot.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Voting wasn’t an easy process Tuesday. Many were turned around because they went to the wrong polling precinct. Since this election is a municipal election, the Aiken Republican Party has to pay for the election out of pocket.

To reduce costs, the party enlisted the help of the Aiken election commission.

Vice Chair of the Aiken Republican Party, Jim Oremus, said that there are typically around 24 precincts in the city of Aiken. This year they consolidated it to 10.

As of noon on Tuesday the party saw more than 2,000 voters between early voting and election day.

“I think in the last, but in the last election, we only had 1,800 total. I don’t I’m not 100% sure that’s the right number. But it was it was a very, very low number,” said Debbie Epling, chairman of the Aiken County Republican Party.

MORE | Burke County sheriff announces he’ll seek re-election

Earlier, we sat down with all three candidates about their goals if they are to win. When asked about their plans, they said:

Milner: “Keep it a wonderful unique small town.”

Osbon: “We’re dealing with and trying to solve some long-term traffic issues in the city of Aiken.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
Pernell Lee Jr.
Victim ID’d, suspect arrested after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken

Latest News

Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
The I-TEAM has uncovered two men – facing the same felony charges connected to the same felony...
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Homeowner, pets safe after house fire on Nuite Drive
House fire on Nuite Drive
Homeowner, pets safe after house fire on Nuite Drive