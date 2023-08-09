Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man charged following string of thefts in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County man John Romack has been charged in a string of thefts in the eastern part of...
Orangeburg County man John Romack has been charged in a string of thefts in the eastern part of Orangeburg County.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been charged in a string of thefts in the eastern part of Orangeburg County.

John Romack, 22, has been charged with receiving stolen goods of more than $10,000, grand larceny, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen goods of less than $2,000 with enhancement, and petit larceny of $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Investigators said Romack is being charged with thefts in Orangeburg County that happened when an underground cable winch was taken from a Holly Hill business on May 3.

“These charges are connected to several burglaries or thefts in the Holly Hill area, and he’s also facing charges in Berkeley County,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Also, Romack was caught on camera taking $300 in lumber from a Bowman business.

A Chevrolet truck, a generator, welding equipment, and other items were taken from a Holly Hill business on May 21.

According to an arrest warrant, multiple stolen items were found after deputies acted upon a search warrant on Old State Road in Holly Hill.

“We have recovered an extensive list of items that are in the process of going back to their legal owners,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Ravenell.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Samuel Miller Jr.
51-year-old suspect arrested in Aiken attempted murder
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
Juries in Richmond County returned guilty verdicts in two separate cases this week.
Juries return 2 guilty verdicts in Richmond County

Latest News

Krystal Anderson
New details on murder case of Aiken County mom
The HUB
STRIVE program in Augusta helps graduates continue education, find jobs
Mugshot: Nicole Rinker, Raquel Price
2 women accused of forcing 7-year-old to ingest THC arrested in Floyd County
Maui wildfire
Augustans come together to help fire-devastated Hawaii
The Hawaiian Style BBQ restaurant at 1719 Gordon Highway is raising money to help. By buying an...
Augusta restaurant sells T-shirts to help Hawaii