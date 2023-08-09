Lumber surfing dog serves as therapy dog with other furry friends

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember Tater the Jack Russell from Evans known for lumber surfing at a local Lowe’s and interacting with customers and staff.

He also works as a therapy dog, serving in programs like Augusta University’s Furry Friends with several other local pets.

For Joe Hurt and Tater, trips to their favorite store turned into something more.

“I realized he was a therapy dog while at Lowe’s. We would go for social visits, just hang out with customers for a couple of hours and employees and not buy a thing,” said Hunt.

While there, he met someone with a real certified therapy dog and he knew Tater could do that too.

“He just became obvious with the way he interacted with people, especially children that he was a therapy dog,” said Hurt. “He and I both enjoy it and it is more rewarding than I ever dreamed.”

They work with other furry friends like Denali Blue, a cockapoo.

Daniel Bernhardt, Denali’s handler, said: “She’s got the right temperament for something like this. She’s very friendly, very easygoing, and follows instructions really well.”

Bella Grace, a golden retriever with flowers in her hair and love in her heart, is also in the program.

Connie Brooker, Bella’s handler, said: “She loves people!”

And Brooker said the feeling is mutual.

“It just makes them so happy. It makes their day, they cry tears of joy. It’s just wonderful to be able to be there for that few minutes to make their day,” said Brooker.

Bernhardt said: “It’s just really a fulfilling type of event and we see everybody from young children to older adults.”

The dogs are providing comfort to patients and staff in hospitals through programs like Augusta University’s Furry Friends, which was created to make tough hospital stays and shifts easier, according to Shayna Crawford, the volunteer engagement coordinator at Augusta University.

“People don’t realize that pet therapy has been researched to lessen anxiety, lessen stress, and sort of get them through that moment,” said Crawford.

They bring smiles to retirement homes as well.

Bernhardt said: “They like dogs to come in to try to trigger memories and their reactions and that kind of stuff. Some people will cry when they see a dog and others are just glad to see them.”

The possibilities are endless for these pups.

“There’s definitely a lot of opportunities in this area. A lot of people like to have therapy dogs visit,” said Bernhardt.

For their owners, the smiles are endless too.

“We just get a lot of joy out of doing it and we’ve had a lot of opportunities pop up,” said Bernhardt.

Brooker said: “I probably get more joy and love and heart fulfillment from just seeing people’s faces loving on my dog, and getting all that joy.”

Hurt said: “I had no idea what a reward it would be for me, for him, for the people we see. It’s a win, win, win all the way around.”

Bernhardt said any dog that is well-tempered could become a therapy dog through the national organization Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Information about how to join can be found on their website.

The Augusta Furry Friends Team is also looking for more people to join them. Information about the organization can be found on the Augusta University website.

