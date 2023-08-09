Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.(Business Wire)

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pernell Lee Jr.
Victim ID’d, suspect arrested after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
crime scene tape generic
SWAT officers respond to barricaded person in Denmark