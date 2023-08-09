Juries return 2 guilty verdicts in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juries in Richmond County returned guilty verdicts in two separate cases this week.

On Wednesday, a jury found Zaiara Dantrice Smith, 31, of Augusta, guilty of killing a man on the 2500 block of Shalimar Drive in 2020.

He was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, and possession of a firearm. Smith was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus five years by Judge John Flythe.

The Richmond County coroner identified the victim as Tobias Fleming. The victim died of two gunshot wounds to the head, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

As described by Williams, the victim was a good man, a son, and an innocent victim.

“You left my son by a dumpster like he was garbage,” said Kiki Fleming, the victim’s mother.

On August 15, 2020, Smith went to his cousin’s home, where the victim lived with his girlfriend and her mom. According to witnesses, Smith stated the need for his cousin to get demons out of her house.

The defendant shot at the victim three times while the victim was on the phone. The defendant then stood over the victim and shot him two more times, according to the release. He then left the scene, Williams said.

At trial, the defendant said he is an innocent preacher, Williams said.

“Zaiara Smith refers to himself as a pastor and a prophet,” ADA Waystack told the jury in closing arguments. “I call him a killer.”

CHILD MOLESTATION

Described by District Attorney Jared Williams as a serial rapist and pedophile, Roberto Ayala Figueroa, 57, of Augusta, was found guilty of two counts of rape, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

He was sentenced to three life sentences, followed by 39 years of consecutive prison time by Judge Daniel Craig, Wiliams said.

Williams says Figueroa worked at a local church and became the sole caretaker for the victim and several other children. When the victim was 13, the family moved to Augusta, Williams said.

Figueroa began to molest her and a child was born as a result, according to Williams.

“If you believe every word that [the victim] said, then you have more than enough,” said ADA Strickland.

