Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit

Following his exit from “Claim to Fame,” Hugo Wentzel gave an update on his famous grandparents.
Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter says the nation’s 39th chief executive is “really sick.”

Following his exit from the ABC reality competition show, “Claim to Fame,” Hugo Wentzel gave Entertainment Weekly an update on Carter’s health.

“He’s pretty sick,” Wentzel, the son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s daughter, Amy, said. “He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He’s a genius. He’s super smart. I love him. He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older.”

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter's final campaign
Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'

Carter, at age 98 and the nation’s oldest living ex-president in history, entered hospice care in February 2023. The Carter Center announced in May former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia. The Carters are also the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th anniversary back in July.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Wentzel told EW.com. “She’s put in so much work in her life. She’s done things for mental health. I want everyone to know how incredibly important and beautiful she is as a person and a grandma. Yeah, she does have dementia and when I see her, she does forget what’s going on sometimes, but when she remembers it’s amazing. I love her.”

“Claim to Fame” is a show in which relatives of celebrities compete for a $100,000 prize, but they must conceal their identity and lineage during the competition.

Wentzel was forced to leave the show on the August 7 episode.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pernell Lee Jr.
Victim ID’d, suspect arrested after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again

Latest News

Heritage Academy rolls out the red carpet
Heritage Academy rolls out red carpet for students’ first day
John Thomas Belote
Aiken County murder victim was a wanted man, authorities say
Tater the Jack Russell known for lumber surfing at a Evan's Lowe’s
Lumber surfing dog serves as therapy dog with other furry friends
Fist bump
2 big job fairs taking place Thursday in Augusta
crime scene tape generic
SWAT officers respond to barricaded person in Denmark