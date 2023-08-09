Heritage Academy rolls out red carpet for students’ first day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year, the Heritage Academy rolled out the red carpet at the oldest elementary school building in continuous use in Augusta.

Their welcome back-to-school event took place Wednesday morning to celebrate students’ first day back.

At the event, you could see dads, granddads, and volunteers clapping as the students arrive.

