Heritage Academy rolls out red carpet for students’ first day
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year, the Heritage Academy rolled out the red carpet at the oldest elementary school building in continuous use in Augusta.
Their welcome back-to-school event took place Wednesday morning to celebrate students’ first day back.
At the event, you could see dads, granddads, and volunteers clapping as the students arrive.
