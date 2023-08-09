Downtown Aiken candy shop set to close in the fall

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe say the downtown Aiken staple is set to close in late September.

In a social media post on Wednesday morning, Cindy Rudisill said she is “disappointed” that the business is having to shut down.

She says 10 years ago, Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe opened its doors on Laurens Street downtown.

According to the post, the landlord informed them the lease would not be renewed.

“I have many wonderful memories from the time we opened the store to now as we end. The people I have met, that I now call friends, the small children that are in college or finished, my regulars, the people that keep coming back year after year, and so many more. Someone may have only come only one time but, put a smile on my face and in my heart,” she said in the social media post.

Rudisil says she is not sure what is planned for the space, but she does have an idea.

“Maybe a restaurant. The landlord does tell me that other people would like to occupy my space,” she said.

While opening in another location was considered, she said financially, her small business could not afford it.

“I have looked into other spaces to rent downtown, but the prices are crazy and not on Laurens Street. There is a location not on Laurens, a little smaller than mine was $4,400 per month,” said Rudisill.

In March, Aiken Brewing Company went out with a bang on St. Patrick’s Day when the business closed its doors. Both businesses are on the same block in downtown Aiken.

