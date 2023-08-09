Detours along I-20, downtown and elsewhere bring traffic snags

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Road construction projects in and around Augusta – including downtown and along I-20 – promise to bring some problems for drivers in coming days.

The highest-profile one might be a detour along Interstate 20 at the South Carolina welcome center near the state line.

Although the detour will only apply to people visiting the welcome center, it could cause delays for anyone exiting eastbound I-20 at Martintown Road in North Augusta.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The detour will start overnight Thursday and is planned to last around two months as part of the I-20 and Savannah River bridge improvements.

As weather allows, crews will close the auxiliary lane to continue work on the roadway.

DETOUR PLAN:

Savannah River Bridge Project (Contributed)

People leaving the welcome center will need to use Exit 1 at Martintown Road, make a slight left onto Martintown and continue right onto I-20.

The roadwork will only affect trucks and cars stopping at the welcome center. So if you aren’t stopping, one lane will still be open.

But if you are trying to get off I-20 at Exit 1, Martintown Road, there will be a backup, so it’s important to slow down, officials say.

The welcome center will remain open and accessible during this time, according to officials.

In Augusta

Drivers can expect issues in downtown Augusta, too.

Officials say 13th Street between Telfair and Walker streets is closed to thru traffic due to repair work on the bridge over the Augusta Canal that started over the weekend.

All traffic will be detoured using 12th Street for the rest of the year.

Try to find alternate routes and expect heavy traffic delays.

Also downtown, CSX will close the railroad crossing between Twiggs and Fifth streets from 9 a.m. Aug. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The railroad will install a new switch near the crossing.

In Columbia County

There are also a few ongoing and upcoming lane closures in Columbia County:

Due to utility installation, Washington Road at North Belair Road will have intermittent, temporary lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures on County Line Road from Sawdust Road to East White Oak Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 21.

There are temporary lane closures on Furys Ferry Road between Evans to Locks Road and Blackstone Camp Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

There’s a temporary lane closure on Southern Pines Drive at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Friday.

