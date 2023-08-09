Submit Photos/Videos
Detour at S.C. welcome center for I-20 Savannah River Bridge project

Officials say this is necessary for the I-20 at Savannah River Bridge project.
(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation announced a temporary detour at the South Carolina Welcome Center on Interstate 20, I-20, eastbound.

The detour will happen overnight on August 10 and is planned to last around two months.

Officials say this is necessary for the I-20 at Savannah River Bridge project.

Weather permitting, crews will implement a closure of the auxiliary lane to continue work on the roadway.

Motorists leaving the welcome center will need to use Exit 1, SC-230/Martintown Road, make a slight left onto Martintown Road and continue right onto I-20 eastbound.

DETOUR PLAN:

Savannah River Bridge Project
Savannah River Bridge Project(Contributed)

Officials say to expect a backup if you are trying to get off at Exit 1. The welcome center will remain open and accessible during this time, according to officials.

MORE | Parker’s Kitchen hopes to expand in Augusta area

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone while staying alert for crews and other vehicles.

