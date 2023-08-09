Detour at S.C. welcome center for I-20 Savannah River Bridge project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation announced a temporary detour at the South Carolina Welcome Center on Interstate 20, I-20, eastbound.

The detour will happen overnight on August 10 and is planned to last around two months.

Officials say this is necessary for the I-20 at Savannah River Bridge project.

Weather permitting, crews will implement a closure of the auxiliary lane to continue work on the roadway.

Motorists leaving the welcome center will need to use Exit 1, SC-230/Martintown Road, make a slight left onto Martintown Road and continue right onto I-20 eastbound.

DETOUR PLAN:

Officials say to expect a backup if you are trying to get off at Exit 1. The welcome center will remain open and accessible during this time, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone while staying alert for crews and other vehicles.

