Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seasonable heat and humidity expected Wednesday with mostly dry conditions during the day. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with heat indices up to 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph. A few showers and storms could roll through Wednesday night - stay updated on the forecast because this could change. If storms do form there is a low severe risk.

Higher storm chances are expected Thursday into Friday as our next front gets close to the region. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 105°. It will be breezier Thursday with winds out of the west between 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph. Timing of storms will be tricky because they will be triggered by decaying storm systems moving in from the west and outflow boundaries. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out with any storms that do form through Friday.

Hot highs stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 103-106°. A few isolated storms look possible both afternoons this weekend - but not a washout. Keep it here for updates during the week.

