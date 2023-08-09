Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low severe risk early Thursday. Scattered storms Friday. Hotter weekend - heat index 105°+.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into early tonight. Temperatures will be warm this evening and eventually drop to the mid-70s overnight. A wave of showers and storms will be moving into the region late tonight into early Thursday bringing a low severe risk to the CSRA. Main concern with storms is damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

Low severe risk Thursday - mainly in the morning through midday - as a line of storms move west to east through the region. If we see rain early Thursday - rain chances look to remain low in the afternoon - but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay hot in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 103-105°. It will be breezier Thursday with winds out of the west between 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph.

Isolated severe storms are possible early Thursday. Stay weather aware!
Isolated severe storms are possible early Thursday. Stay weather aware!(WRDW)

Another wave of showers and storms will roll through the region Friday - possibly early in the day. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during the day, but the severe threat looks lower than Thursday’s risk. Hot highs again Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s and feels like temperatures over 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hot highs stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 103-106°. A few isolated storms look possible both afternoons this weekend - but not a washout. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend - rain risk looks fairly low for most spots in the CSRA.

Better opportunity for a few storms early next week. It will stay seasonably hot and humid next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pernell Lee Jr.
Victim ID’d, suspect arrested after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again

Latest News

Weather Blog: High Temperatures and High Dew Points
First alert weather extra
WATCH LIVE: First Alert Weather Extra
Highs This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Lake Forecast
Seasonal Afternoon, Isolated Afternoon Storms