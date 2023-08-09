Columbia County BOE lowers millage rates for third year in a row

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education voted to lower last year’s millage rate going into this upcoming budget.

The rate last year was set to 17.35 mills, and after Tuesday, it’s dropping to 17.20. This makes it the third year in a row the county has voted to lower the rate.

Millage rates can be a little complicated. Even if the millage rate stayed the same as last year at 17.35. This would still increase your property taxes by 12 percent.

Higher values mean higher property taxes which means that even if the millage rate stays the same, taxes still increase.

Which brought those in the community out to plead their case to lower the millage and lower property taxes.

“I’ve got a personal stake in it all,” said Kenneth Churchwell. “I did receive the information regarding the millage rate and kind of did some research on it. I wanted to at least get my input. I didn’t know exactly how much it would change or what would happen, but at least wanted to make sure my voice was heard.”

Churchwell moved to the county two years ago from Montana. One of the reasons why he chose Columbia County was because of the school district.

Property taxes are 40 percent of the district’s general fund revenue budget and around 90 percent of that of that revenue goes to fund salaries and benefits for their employees.

“I agree that we should spend money on our students, specifically when it comes to something like this,” he said. “It’s making sure that we are getting the best teachers out there, the best support staff, because that’s what a lot of these funds really go to.”

The reduced millage rate results in less property taxes than originally estimated by the tax commissioner.

“I’m definitely happy that it was a decrease. But, I did want to see maybe a little bit more of a decrease, to be honest with you,” said Churchwell.

In the upcoming year, the district says that this increase in property taxes is because of inflation, more employee benefits, building needs and a county constantly growing.

“These valuable dollars are utilized in a fiscally conservative manner while ensuring a high-quality education. The Columbia County School District works diligently to engage, enrich, and inspire students every day. We are proud to support the Columbia County community’s dedication to ensuring maximum success for each student in a safe and positive environment,” the district said in a press release following the decision.

Churchwell is overall understanding the money needs to go to education, but moving forward he’ll be making small changes at home.

“I think like everybody, we just have to budget well and keep an eye on our dollars and we’re gonna have to continue to do so,” he said.

