Bond denied for dad whose daughter fatally shot herself with his gun

Phoenix Daniels died at an Augusta hospital, according to the Columbia County Coroner’s Office.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Wednesday for a local man whose 4-year-old daughter fatally shot herself with his gun that had been left within her reach.

Phoenix Daniels shot herself in the head on May 29 and was hospitalized for 33 days before dying after the shooting in the 5000 block of Sterlington Drive in Grovetown.

Her father, Daveon Malik Daniels, 24, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree cruelty to children and a charge related to the type of gun it was. Police said the gun had been converted to fully automatic.

Phoenix Daniels, 4.
Phoenix Daniels, 4.(WRDW)

At his bond hearing Wednesday, authorities say he set down a loaded and illegally modified gun, left the room and heard the gunshot less than a minute later.

As a convicted felon, he shouldn’t have any guns and frequently left a loaded gun out, according to authorities, who said he was begged by family members for two years to put it away.

The defense said the stay-at-home father has a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old and is not a flight risk.

The “mother is not necessarily in the picture,” the defense said.

