Black maternal-infant death rates remain high in Georgia, Department of Public Health says

Infant mortality rates among Black infants remain very high, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Infant mortality rates among Black infants remain very high, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Black infant deaths are 12.2 per 1,000 live births in Georgia, according to the Georgia Dept. of Public Health. That is more than twice as high as the infant mortality rate for white infant deaths, which is 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the health department.

The U.S. Department of Health and Public Services launched an investigation in July into how Black mothers are treated during birth. Health advocates have spoken out about concerns and have said that Black mothers are in need of more support and resources during pregnancy and birth.

HEART for Georgia, which aims to decrease the number of preterm births and maternal death rates by training families, continues to work to help Georgia women. HEART for Georgia hosts an 8-week course that equips families to understand their rights in healthcare and teaches participants how to advocate for themselves or a family member during or after pregnancy.

