Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern Regional Medical Center incorrectly delivered a baby, resulting in decapitation — then tried to cover it up.

The negligence and fraud suit names several defendants, including the hospital, a doctor, several nurses and the medical group at large, a statement from law firm Edmond & Lindsay, LLP said.

According to the complaint, a 20-year-old was giving birth on July 9 when the baby’s shoulders got stuck in the vaginal canal. A doctor allegedly performed a cesarean section too late and applied “excessive tension” on the baby’s head, causing it to detach from the body.

The law firm also said that the doctor did not tell the mother and father what had happened. Instead, hospital staff allegedly refused to let them hold the baby after death. They showed the parents the baby wrapped tightly in a blanket with the head propped on top, a statement said. It also says staff pressured the couple to cremate the remains and told them an autopsy wasn’t warranted.

The couple reportedly didn’t learn about the decapitation until three days after delivery.

“This caused immediate, profound emotional and mental anguish for [the plaintiffs]... emotional and mental anguish that they continue to experience and most probably will experience for the rest of their lives,” the complaint says.

The complaint asks for compensatory and punitive damages of more than $10,000.

Southern Regional Medical Center said in a statement that it is unable to discuss the treatment of specific patients due to HIPAA laws.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event. Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient,” the statement said. “Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking.”

