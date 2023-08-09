Aiken County murder victim was a wanted man, authorities say

WINDSOR, S.C. - Upstate authorities had been looking for a slain slain Graniteville man who was ultimately found dead in a shallow Windsor grave , according to authorities.

Greenwood County deputies said John Thomas Belote was wanted for failure to register/false information as a sex offender.

According to deputies, on May 30, Belote allegedly changed his address to a location in Greenwood County.

However, when deputies went to the address, they found that the house there had burned down and been removed. Deputies added that when they talked to nearby neighbors, they stated that they didn’t know who Belote was.

John Thomas Belote (Contributed)

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Belote’s family reported him missing in July after not hearing from him since June 28. Deputies later announced that Belote was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a shallow grave on July 14 .

Since then, deputies have charged five suspects in connection to his death.

Thomas William Guinn and Michael Dwayne Williams Jr. were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Suzanne Boozer was charged with accessory after the fact for murder, and Donald Britton and Cody Wooten were charged with removal of human remains.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Cierra Belote, Belote’s daughter, reported him missing June 30.

According to her report, when she last spoke to her father, he told her he got into an argument with Britton. Belote allegedly told other friends and family members he was either going to see his ex-girlfriend, Kelsey Ledford, or meet Ledford’s father, Britton, in Windsor.

After that conversation, the family did not hear from Belote, according to the daughter

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.