Aiken candidates gear up for mayoral election runoff

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One day after the Aiken mayoral election entered a runoff, candidates are already getting ready for the showdown later this month.

The election will be held on August 22.

Out of the two candidates whoever wins will run unopposed on the November ballot.

It came to 1,070 votes for Milner and 1,556 for Osbon who needed 50 percent plus one to win, which he fell short of.

“I just think there’s just generally a lot of dissatisfaction going on right now,” said Debbie Epling, chairman of the Aiken County Republican Party.

It started with three: Incumbent Rick Osbon, Teddy Milner, and Kathryn Wade. Incumbent Rick Osbon and Teddy Milner have entered into the runoff.

“I think there’s some some stark differences, between us as candidates and our goals, and we get an opportunity to put that out before the voters,” said Incumbent Rick Osbon.

Teddy Milner, candidate, said: “It was when I saw that a few handful of people actually made a difference and stop the project that was not appropriate for this town. I thought well, then I can do this, too.”

If elected, this will Osbon’s third term as mayor.

Voting wasn’t an easy process Tuesday. Many were turned around because they went to the wrong polling precinct. Since this election is a municipal election, the Aiken Republican Party has to pay for the election out of pocket.

To reduce costs, the party enlisted the help of the Aiken election commission.

Vice Chair of the Aiken Republican Party, Jim Oremus, said that there are typically around 24 precincts in the city of Aiken. This year they consolidated it to 10.

As of noon on Tuesday the party saw more than 2,000 voters between early voting and election day.

