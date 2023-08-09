51-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder case in Aiken on Monday night, according to the jail records.

The suspect, Samuel Miller Jr., 51, was arrested around 11:32 p.m. Monday and charged with assault attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.