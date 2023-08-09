Submit Photos/Videos
51-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested in Aiken

Samuel Miller Jr.
Samuel Miller Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder case in Aiken on Monday night, according to the jail records.

The suspect, Samuel Miller Jr., 51, was arrested around 11:32 p.m. Monday and charged with assault attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the jail records.

