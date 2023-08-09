Submit Photos/Videos
5 in Georgia win $10K in Tuesday’s massive $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even though no one won the top prize in Georgia, five lucky players won $10,000 each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

A single ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery excitement that lasted nearly four months. A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14. The winners in Georgia each matched four white balls and the yellow ball.

No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. Tuesday’s prize was the third largest in U.S. history.

Now that someone has won, the jackpot will return to $20 million. The next drawing will be Friday, Aug. 11.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

