5 in Georgia win $10K in massive Mega Millions drawing

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Even though no one won the top prize in Georgia, five lucky players won $10,000 each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Sadly, none of them were from the CSRA.

A single ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery excitement that lasted nearly four months. A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14. The winners in Georgia each matched four white balls and the yellow ball.

The locations of the ticket purchases:

Georgia Lottery mobile app, Conyers

Publix Super Market 0803, 720 Dacula Road, Dacula

Publix Super Market 0694, 3760 Sixes Road, Suite 110, Canton

Pilot Travel Center 575, 491 St. Mary’s Road, St. Mary’s

Georgia Lottery mobile app, Ranger

No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. Tuesday’s prize was the third largest in U.S. history.

Now that someone has won, the jackpot will return to $20 million. The next drawing will be Friday.

