2 big job fairs taking place Thursday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, Thursday could be your day, thanks to a convergence of job fairs.

One of those will be the second day of a three-day Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources “Mega Hiring Event.”

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Linda W. Beazley Room in the municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Attendees can meet officials from Augusta Utilities, Augusta’s Engineering and Environmental Services, Central Services, Augusta Parks and Recreation, Augusta Regional Airport and Augusta Transit.

Bring a current resume and be prepared for a possible interview.

The third day of the event will be Aug. 17, when applicants can meet officials from the Augusta Human Resources Department, Compliance Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development, Tax Assessor’s Office and Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

The first day of the event was Aug. 3.

For more information, call 706-821-2303.

For veterans

Also Thursday, there will be a Veterans Career Fair and Job Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2651 Perimeter Parkway.

Hosted by Employment Seeker, it will feature exhibitors will ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local and regional businesses that are hiring, to small business assistance agencies and companies.

Admission is free for attendees, and you can register online www.employmentseeker.net.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.