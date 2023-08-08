What the Tech: Accessories to add to your laptop for college

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students are headed off to college soon, and there are a few things they’re going to need.

Sure, you’ve probably already thought about sheets, bedspread, pillow, and if they’re lucky a mini-fridge. They also need a few things to help with schoolwork.

A laptop is just one tool every kid is going to need to take off to college, but today’s laptops need accessories.

To build thin laptops manufacturers had to cut out a few things, like ports. Many computers have just one or two which needs to be more. A USB-C hub plugs into one of the laptop ports and adds connections for other things.

These can add two standard USBs, an HDMI, and SD and micro-SD card slots. These are necessary for adding photos and videos they shoot with a camera. Some hubs have up to nine connections. There may be a shortage of electrical plugs in dorms.

Anker and other manufacturers offer sleek desktop power strips to add plugs and charging ports for phones.

Look for desktop hubs with fast-speed charging for phones using the USB-Lightning cable.

They probably need a portable hard drive or flash drive for projects and files. These come in all sizes, storage-wise. The Kingston Iron Key vault protects the data by requiring a passcode whenever it’s connected to a computer.

Even if they misplace it, no one else can open the files without the code.

Working on a laptop really causes neck strain. Laptop stands bring the screen to eye level for study sessions, and video calls back home.

These stands are small enough to fit in a backpack. Pair it with a wireless keyboard to make it easier to use. Dorms are noisy, so a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones can keep their minds on homework instead of a snoring or partying roommate.

Headphones may be the single most important device they’ll have at school besides a laptop and phone. Make sure they’re noise-canceling.

The thing about headphones, is there a lot more comfortable than earbuds.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.