What the Tech: Accessories to add to your laptop for college

Anker and other manufacturers offer sleek desktop power strips to add plugs and charging ports...
Anker and other manufacturers offer sleek desktop power strips to add plugs and charging ports for phones.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students are headed off to college soon, and there are a few things they’re going to need.

Sure, you’ve probably already thought about sheets, bedspread, pillow, and if they’re lucky a mini-fridge. They also need a few things to help with schoolwork.

A laptop is just one tool every kid is going to need to take off to college, but today’s laptops need accessories.

To build thin laptops manufacturers had to cut out a few things, like ports. Many computers have just one or two which needs to be more. A USB-C hub plugs into one of the laptop ports and adds connections for other things.

These can add two standard USBs, an HDMI, and SD and micro-SD card slots. These are necessary for adding photos and videos they shoot with a camera. Some hubs have up to nine connections. There may be a shortage of electrical plugs in dorms.

Anker and other manufacturers offer sleek desktop power strips to add plugs and charging ports for phones.

Look for desktop hubs with fast-speed charging for phones using the USB-Lightning cable.

They probably need a portable hard drive or flash drive for projects and files. These come in all sizes, storage-wise. The Kingston Iron Key vault protects the data by requiring a passcode whenever it’s connected to a computer.

Even if they misplace it, no one else can open the files without the code.

Working on a laptop really causes neck strain. Laptop stands bring the screen to eye level for study sessions, and video calls back home.

These stands are small enough to fit in a backpack. Pair it with a wireless keyboard to make it easier to use. Dorms are noisy, so a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones can keep their minds on homework instead of a snoring or partying roommate.

Headphones may be the single most important device they’ll have at school besides a laptop and phone. Make sure they’re noise-canceling.

The thing about headphones, is there a lot more comfortable than earbuds.

