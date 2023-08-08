Storm causes fallen trees, power outages across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent storm has caused trees to fall and power outages for the CSRA area.

According to Georgia Power, over 1,900 customers in Columbia County are experiencing power outages at this time.

Multiple trees have been reported down across Washington, Screven, and Columbia counties.

Across the river in South Carolina, over 1,700 customers are experiencing power outages in the North Augusta area. According to Dominion Energy, restoration times are between 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Along with power outages, Aiken and Lexington counties have reported trees down in the area.

