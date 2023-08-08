Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Storm causes fallen trees, power outages across CSRA

Tree on power lines in North Augusta
Tree on power lines in North Augusta(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent storm has caused trees to fall and power outages for the CSRA area.

According to Georgia Power, over 1,900 customers in Columbia County are experiencing power outages at this time.

Multiple trees have been reported down across Washington, Screven, and Columbia counties.

MORE | Some districts cancel after-school events ahead of storms

Across the river in South Carolina, over 1,700 customers are experiencing power outages in the North Augusta area. According to Dominion Energy, restoration times are between 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Along with power outages, Aiken and Lexington counties have reported trees down in the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Brent Allen
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Super 8 on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees string of fatal traffic accidents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County sees 2 fatal crashes within 2 miles of each other
Madison Jayde Rosales
Burke County Sheriff’s Office locates 12-year-old runaway

Latest News

Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies search for missing 8-year-old
Krystal Anderson’s family continues search 1 year after death
College Station ISD is holding a help session for families to sign up for free and reduced meals
Federal funds to bring better school meals in Edgefield County
Soon, $30 million will be spread across the country to improve school meals in some of the...
Federal funds to bring better school meals in Edgefield County