‘Still exciting’: Air Force veteran reflects on first year of teaching

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When we last saw 23-year Air Force veteran Bob Russell, he was getting ready to start his biggest challenge yet.

“This is brand new territory, dealing with teenagers, I had forgotten how exciting that can be,” Russell told us last year.

His students quickly gave their new geometry teacher the nickname “Bob Ross.” His old hairstyle is gone, but the “Bob Ross” notes they put up remain.

“Throughout the years in the military, I learned that buy in is important,” said Russell.

He says his classroom is the student’s space too. That’s why he lets them add their own decorations, whether it’s Bob Ross notes or artwork.

“You can tie all of that into geometry. That’s an ellipse up there, and you can show how you can find the area of the ellipse, and how big the Grinch can be to be in that ellipse,” said Russell.

Russell thinks different approaches like this help his students learn.

“When they actually understand something you’re teaching, it’s an incredible feeling. I can’t describe it. It makes you feel just wonderful,” he said.

He says the last year gave him a good perspective.

“The younger generation today, they’re not gonna kill the country, they’re not gonna kill society, they’re gonna make it better,” he said.

And as he enters year two as a teacher, he says he feels as good as ever.

“Serving the country still, just in a slightly different way, so it’s still exciting. I’m having a blast,” said Russell.

Russell also took on another role as assistant band director.

He plans to continue teaching as long as he can.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.