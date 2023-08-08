Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County school leaders to host public meetings for property taxes

Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School Board will host three public meetings to allow people to discuss the proposed increase in 2023 property taxes.

The board announced Monday its intention to increase the 2023 property taxes it will levy by 10.67 percent over the rollback millage rate.

“When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred,” the board said in the release.

The hearings will be on Aug. 22 at noon and 6 p.m. and Aug 29. at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education building.

The budget adopted by the board requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. Before the final millage rate is set, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held.

