Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run at Milledge Road, Gardner Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning in Augusta.

It was reported at 8:10 a.m. at Milledge Road at Gardner Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The bloody and unconscious pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The time of death was not available, but the coroner was on the way to the hospital at 9:09 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived but was later found in the 2500 block of Wheeler Road and taken into custody, according to authorities.

