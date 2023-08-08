Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run at Milledge Road, Gardner Street

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning in Augusta.

It was reported at 8:10 a.m. at Milledge Road at Gardner Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The bloody and unconscious pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The time of death was not available, but the coroner was on the way to the hospital at 9:09 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived but was later found in the 2500 block of Wheeler Road and taken into custody, according to authorities. 

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Augusta Exchange shopping center sees another closure.
Augusta Exchange shopping center hit with another closure
Kaitlin Sanders, 8
Columbia County deputies find missing 8-year-old girl - again
New development promises big returns in Aiken.
Here are the details on new shops, dining coming to Aiken
Staying hot and humid with chance for a few storms Tuesday - highest rain chances south of I-20.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Aiken High School
Knife may have been used during Aiken High brawl, district says

Latest News

Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
8 car pile-up causes standstill traffic on I-20, but no injuries
Javion Thomas
20-year-old arrested in armed robbery of gas station
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 8