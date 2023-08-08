Submit Photos/Videos
Passenger from Ohio dies after Sandersville plane crash

Two people were injured Tuesday morning when a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ohio passenger of the Sandersville plane crash has died after the accident on August 1, according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

The plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Kaolin Road, adjacent to the Kaolin Field airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Timothy Fiser, 69, of Ohio, was the passenger in the accident.

Officials originally said the two people were expected to survive the injuries they suffered in the Sandersville plane crash.

Their conditions were previously reported stable, according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, but now, the passenger has died.

The sheriff did not have an update on the pilot.

A twin-engine Velocity Twin crashed in a boggy area with two people aboard, according to the FAA.

Deputies said the plane had taken off from the airport, then had trouble a quarter-mile away. The pilot tried to make it back to the runway, but the plane went down in a wooded/marshy area around half a mile off the roadway.

Both occupants were flown to separate trauma centers with back and neck pain. They were in critical condition but alert and talking, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified them as pilot Daniel Mesnard, 67, of Florida, and passenger Fiser.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking the lead.

With emergency crews in the area, deputies urged drivers to use caution.

A Velocity Twin is a small plane built by enthusiasts from a kit. At 22 feet long and with a wingspan of 34 feet, it can carry four adults and travel 1,100 nautical miles.

