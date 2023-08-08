Submit Photos/Videos
Parker’s Kitchen hopes to expand in Augusta area

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parker’s Kitchen gas stations have been a hot topic in multiple CSRA counties.

Aiken County and Columbia County have all talked about them with mixed reception.

A Parker’s Kitchen gas station could be coming to the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road.

Parker’s Kitchen says there is no official timeline of the project.

“It also shows that the area is growing,” said Alonzo Hudson.

He thinks this could be good for the area.

Parker’s Kitchen said they are interested in expanding to Augusta.

“Competition is always good. And I think coming from the other side of town way down there, there is not much,” said Hudson.

He also says this area is full of growth.

“There’s a lot of houses and apartments being built in this area,” said Hudson.

But he is still hopeful for more growth.

“But what I would also like to see in this area with a lot of retired and military people, we need restaurants. We need some nice restaurants where we can sit down and eat,” said Hudson.

He’s also hoping that this could bring more businesses to the area.

Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 76 total stores, including 44 in Georgia and 32 in South Carolina.

When it comes to the top dawg of gas stations, our viewers have a lot to say between Bucee’s, WaWa, QuickTrip, and more, everyone has a favorite.

