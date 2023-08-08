New trash service takes over McCann Waste customers

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Trash troubles in Columbia County are hopefully fading away.

A new company is stepping in to clean things up.

Ryland Environmental is taking over where McCann Waste left off, leaving some questions for customers.

The company was already looking to expand in the CSRA when they received a call for help. That call opened the door for a full take over and soon a new sign on some trash bins in Columbia County.

Managing Partner James Lanier is the new man in charge.

“The problem that they were having is they had grown, and they had two trucks, and they had bought a brand new truck, and they were dependent on that truck to be reliable. Garbage trucks do two things; they break down and they pick up trash. Depends on which side of the coin lands that day and which one you get,” said Lanier.

But that truck broke down and the trash piled up.

People getting so angry, Lanier says they were threatening McCann Waste.

“When they told me that people were threatening their children, I mean, it really rubbed a nerve with me. I could see the look on that young lady’s face, she was genuinely afraid. And this is over trash,” said Lanier.

Something customer Anne King says went too far.

“You don’t put people down when they’re already down. That’s something you just don’t do. We’re both Christians and that’s something that we would not do to anybody. You may get upset and you may say, well, I wish they picked up my garbage, but you do not put that person down,” said King.

So Ryland Environmental decided they would offer temporary help at no charge.

“When he told me about it I said, look, I’ve got some trucks sitting in our yard in Dublin that we ordered for the Burke County contract. We were fortunate enough that they came in early. I said how about I just send a guy up here and give you a hand to get you back on track,” said Lanier.

A helping hand turned in to a full-time gig.

The company officially took over McCann Waste’s customers on August 1.

“It wasn’t a purchase. We basically just bought their carts and Taylor has other businesses. So he’s going focus on his other businesses and just close down the garbage side,” said Lanier.

Lanier cannot speak for fees already paid to McCann. That will be up to them to decide how refunds for services are handled.

As for the new service, you will receive a bill quarterly at $80 per bin.

There is a McCann customers tab on their website to help with questions.

If you have canceled your service, give them a call and they will come and collect your bin.

Lanier says you will never speak to a robot. “The side of all our trucks, it says we’re a different kind of solid waste company. We don’t believe in call centers, you will have a live person when you call to speak with us. Now it may be a different office because the phones are set to roll to different offices throughout our service areas. But even if the phones are busy you will always have a live person,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.